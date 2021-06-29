Corby block of flats evacuated after fire breaks out

The block of flats shows smoke damage on the outside

A block of flats in Corby were evacuated this afternoon after a fire broke out.

Firefighters were called to the flats in Scarborough Walk, Corby, at 2.30pm today (June 29) .

Two crews from Corby, and one each from Kettering and Rothwell, are currently at the scene of the fire, which is believed to have started in a ground floor flat.

Firefighters were called this afternoon

Crews have extinguished the fire and all residents have been evacuated from the block of flats.

There are no reports of injury but the East Midlands Ambulance Service is at the scene to carry out precautionary checks of the evacuated residents.

The police have set up a safety cordon around the block of flats to ensure other residents remain safe and away from the scene.