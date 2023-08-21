Cooking up some recipe ideas for the residents of Brixworth

The newly formed CIC was awarded this funding through Northamptonshire Community Foundation to work with the Northampton Hope Centre Community Larder Network, to provide video how-to cookery tutorials and recipe cards. These will focus on how to utilise some of the fresh and store cupboard food that’s typically available at the Brixworth larder, which operates MOST Wednesday afternoons from 4.30 pm – 5.15 pm or 5.15pm – 6pm on the first Wednesday of the month at Brixworth village hall

No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC helps to provide a connection between food produced in the UK and mealtime recipe ideas, using seasonal ingredients and encouraging people to cook from scratch. Most of the work carried out by the CIC is delivered digitally, although recipe cards and printed materials can also be provided.

Founder of the CIC, Milly Fyfe commented ‘The Brixworth Community Larder team tell me that they often receive a vast array of fresh produce that customers are unsure how to prepare and cook. I’m delighted to be collaborating with them in order to provide some ideas on how to make nutritious meals that are quick, easy and affordable. This will also lower food waste and ensure everybody gets the best value from the items that are available at the larder’

No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC founder Milly Fyfe (centre) with the team of volunteers at Brixworth

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation said: ‘The Foundation is delighted to have awarded No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC funding to carry out a much-needed project in the locality. We wish them every success in their endeavours by helping improve the quality of life for local communities.’

For more information on the work of No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC visit: https://nofussmealsforbusyparents.com/

For more information on the Brixworth Community Larder visit: https://www.facebook.com/people/Brixworth-Community-Larder/100083431836976/

For more information on the Northamptonshire Community Foundation visit: https://www.ncf.uk.com/