Convicted Northampton burglar wanted by police after failing to meet terms of prison release

Officers have made an appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of a convicted burglar from Northampton.

Shekoduka Katampe, aged 32, formerly of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, is wanted on recall to prison for failing to comply with the conditions of his licence.

He was originally sentenced on August 28, 2015, at Northampton Crown Court for aggravated burglary, where he was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

Since being released on licence in June 2018, he has failed to attend probation appointments and failed to reside at an agreed address.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.