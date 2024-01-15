Consultation period extended for environmental proposals in Northampton town centre

Businesses and residents are invited to give their views on plans to introduce a new Environmental Policy for Northampton Town Centre.

West Northamptonshire Council is asking people for their thoughts on the introduction of a new policy which will seek to improve commercial waste and environmental issues in the central Northampton area.

The consultation period has been extended and will now close on Sunday, 18 February. The policy will initially be trialled in Northampton before being considered for roll-out across the wider West Northamptonshire area.

People are being asked to help shape parts of the policy around waste from businesses in the town centre and help the Council to understand if there are any obstacles that businesses face in respect of their waste collections. This will form part of a wider project of engagement with Northampton town centre businesses.

Northampton Townscape

Feedback from the consultation will be collated and analysed and will help the council to prepare and shape the Northampton Town Centre Environmental Policy which will be considered by Cabinet in May 2024.

All organisations have a responsibility for ensuring that any waste arising from their activities is handled, stored and disposed of in a responsible manner as defined by the Environmental Protection Act 1990 (section 34) and the Environmental Protection (Duty of Care) Regulations 1991. After consultation, a waste policy shall apply to the town centre of Northampton for the management of all commercial waste generated by businesses.

