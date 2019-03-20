Construction starts on new McDonald's restaurant in car park of Northampton supermarket

Work has begun to build a new two-storey McDonald's in the car park of a Northampton supermarket.

Construction crews have dug up a section of the Morrisons car park off Kettering Road in the first steps of building the new restaurant.

It comes after Northampton Borough Council approved plans to also build a Starbucks drive-thru in the same car park.

Northampton Borough Council gave the fast-food giant the green light in July 2018 despite 85 letters of objection from residents.

Nearby residents raised concerns the restaurant would put pressure on traffic and the ability of existing highways to cope.

Construction was due to start in January 2019, but the proposal was held up by a raft of minor changes to the plans.

When finished, the restaurant will feature a bike lock up, outdoor playground and will not open between midnight and 6am.

Completion is scheduled for early in the second half of 2019.

The new restaurant will be across two storeys.