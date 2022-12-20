Construction consultants donate Christmas hampers to Northampton food bank

A kind-hearted construction company have collected thousands of essential and luxury items to create more than 100 Christmas hampers to deliver to families in Northamptonshire who need support at this time of year.

It’s the third consecutive year that the team at Bhangals Construction Consultants have put together the bumper bags for SCCYC Waterside Connect, who work tirelessly to support the local community.

The 105 hampers included essentials such as pasta, rice, tins, cereal, coffee, porridge, shampoo, deodorant, shower gel, baby wipes, and toothpaste, as well as treats such as toys, chocolates, advent calendars, and biscuits.

Bhangals Construction Consultants team hand over the hampers to SCCYC

SCCYC Food Aid, in St James Mill Road, Northampton, provide much-needed food and supplies to families living in poverty, and in crisis.

Beneficiaries consist of people facing complex issues and vulnerabilities who require critical support and vital resources.

With the current cost-of-living crisis, the hampers will be a welcome relief for many families struggling to pay bills this Christmas.

Bhangals Construction Consultants operations manager Katie Newman said: “As a team we try our best to get involved and support charities throughout the year, SCCYC Waterside Connect being one of them. We believe the work they do is incredible and when we received the information that the families who need support in our community had doubled this year, it was very upsetting to hear. As a team, we wanted to do our best to help.

