Console Corner: Hungry Shark signals change of tide in video gaming world

An announcement from Ubisoft this week has signalled a real change of tide in the world of video games.

After 500 million mobile downloads Hungry Shark devoured enough data to persuade the right people it should be launched on consoles.

This week Ubisoft released Hungry Shark World, from the acclaimed Hungry Shark mobile franchise, on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch.

Historically since the meteoric rise of mobile phones and tablets, popular video games would often be dumbed down or ported onto mobile.

But the meteoric rise of the platform now sees some games being developed for mobile FIRST and consoles very much an afterthought.

Developed by Future Games of London, a Ubisoft branch, Hungry Shark World lets players rise through the ranks of the food chain, starting as a small shark with a little bite and progressing into the meanest predator in the ocean.

Players eat as much as they can to take on a variety of fearsome bosses, including gruesome goblin sharks, prehistoric predators and giant squids.

Hungry Shark World introduces four unique worlds to explore, including tropical islands, sunken temples, vast cities and frozen icebergs.

The game features more than 250 missions and 20 distinctive sharks to upgrade, each with its own characteristics and personality.

HSW is specifically made for console and the game features fully optimised gamepad controls. The game will also support 4K display and provide enhanced graphics on both PS4 Pro and Xbox One X platforms.

As a kid of the 80s and 90s I’m not much of a mobile gamer but this is a big sea-change - pardon the fully intended pun - for the industry, particularly if it does well on console.

Hungry Shark World is available to download now for £7.99.