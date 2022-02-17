Congestion in Northamptonshire village as car crashes into hedge
A crash in a Northamptonshire village is causing traffic delays this afternoon (February 17).
There is congestion in Guilsborough Road in West Haddon close to the roundabout with the A428 after a driver crashed into a hedge in Eaglestone Drive.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "This happened at about 2.55pm today in Eaglestone Drive and involved a Ford Focus, which crashed into a hedge.
"There is not believed to be life changing or life threatening injuries at this time."
Emergency services remain on the scene clearing debris and traffic.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.