Concerned members of the public across Northampton call gas company as unidentified smell spreads through town

Members of the public across town have reported a strange smell in the air which believe people to be gas.

The UK's largest gas distribution network has received numberous calls from worried residents in Northampton today (Tuesday).

The gas company – Cadent – is working alongside Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service but has yet to identify the source of the mystery smell.

A spokesman for Cadent told the Chron: "We have received a number of calls from residents in Northampton relating to a smell that people were concerned was natural gas.