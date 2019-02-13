Competition challenges Northampton's budding film makers to make a movie in two days

Ambitious young movie-makers from Northampton have been set the ultimate challenge - make a film in 48 hours.

Budding Steven Spielbergs will be given a ‘theme, line of dialogue and a prop’ to use just two days before they have to hand in their cinematic masterpiece.

The competition has been launched by Screen Northants to promote the new Northampton Film Festival 2019: Coming of Age.

The social enterprise company is holding an information session tomorrow (Thursday, February 14) from 5pm at its plush new shop on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre.

Spokeswoman Becky Adams said: “We want to help residents make films, showcase their work and discover new things about Northampton and the county.

“There’s free support and events to help people meet other filmmakers, learn new skills and make films.

“The festival is free to enter and if you have a film with a connection to Northampton or Northamptonshire it’s almost guaranteed you can enter it! Did I mention it’s free?”

Judges for the festival confirmed so far include legendary Northampton writer Alan Moore (Hell, League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Jerusalem, The Show), director and photographer Mitch Jenkins (Show Pieces, The Show), and editor Colin Goudie (Rogue One, Monsters).

Fee workshops and advice and networking sessions at the Grosvenor Centre include:

● Thursday, Feb 14, 5pm-7pm: Festival Information session and networking

● Monday, Feb 18, 5.30pm-7.30pm: Put a film-making team together

● Tuesday, Feb 19, 5.30pm-7.30pm: Film festival surgery – drop in

● Wednesday, Feb 20, 5.30pm-7.30pm: Story clinic

● Thursday, Feb 21, 5.30pm-7.30pm: Practical stuff session

For more visit northamptonfilmfestival.wordpress.com