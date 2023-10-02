Community support charity receives £1,5000 donation from homebuilder
Initially an Australian concept brought to the UK, Sheds groups offer people, particularly older or partially disabled people, a place to learn, teach and pursue practical interests and skills, promoting companionship and community spirit.
The charity plans to use the donation to fund new equipment for its workshop including a brand knew table saw, as well as for the general upkeep of the facilities.
The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.
Phil Osborne, chair of trustees at Northampton Community Sheds, said: “Community groups such as ours serve a vital service for people who might be looking for something new in their lives. They could be lacking companionship, wanting to learn a new skill, or even pass on their wealth of knowledge to someone else.
“We produce a wide variety of useful things in our workshops like bird boxes and hedgehog hotels. We do often sell what we produce, but we still rely heavily on donations for the general operations of our great community group. That is why donations like this one from David Wilson Homes means so much.
“We would like to say a most sincere thank you to David Wilson Homes. To receive this donation really does mean a lot to us all. We spend so long looking for donations, it was a lovely surprise to be offered this donation without needing to ask.”
Northampton Community Sheds was first established in 2016, and proudly serves the people of Northampton.
Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Northampton Community Sheds a donation to support the fantastic work it does.
To find out more about the charity, visit the website at Northampton Community Sheds.