Community support charity receives £1,5000 donation from homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Initially an Australian concept brought to the UK, Sheds groups offer people, particularly older or partially disabled people, a place to learn, teach and pursue practical interests and skills, promoting companionship and community spirit.

The charity plans to use the donation to fund new equipment for its workshop including a brand knew table saw, as well as for the general upkeep of the facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DWSM - SGB-14139 - Northampton Community Sheds receiving their cheque from David Wilson Homes

Phil Osborne, chair of trustees at Northampton Community Sheds, said: “Community groups such as ours serve a vital service for people who might be looking for something new in their lives. They could be lacking companionship, wanting to learn a new skill, or even pass on their wealth of knowledge to someone else.

“We produce a wide variety of useful things in our workshops like bird boxes and hedgehog hotels. We do often sell what we produce, but we still rely heavily on donations for the general operations of our great community group. That is why donations like this one from David Wilson Homes means so much.

“We would like to say a most sincere thank you to David Wilson Homes. To receive this donation really does mean a lot to us all. We spend so long looking for donations, it was a lovely surprise to be offered this donation without needing to ask.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Community Sheds was first established in 2016, and proudly serves the people of Northampton.

DWSM - SGB-14179 - Members of Northampton Community Sheds hard at work

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Northampton Community Sheds a donation to support the fantastic work it does.