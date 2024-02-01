Community groups invited to take part in gardening competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 'It's Your Neighbourhood' competition is operated by the Royal Horticultural Society as part of the East Midlands in Bloom campaign and encourages communities to revamp existing communal gardens and neglected public green spaces.

Northampton Town Council supports the competition locally and hosts an awards ceremony at the end of the season. Groups participating in 2024 may also get the opportunity to have their project featured in the 2025 Northampton in Bloom scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Andrew Stevens, Chair of the Environmental Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: "If there is a disused outdoor space in your neighbourhood, or an existing green area that needs a bit of TLC, it could be the perfect starting place to get a community-led planting project underway.

IHWO volunteers planting at Weston Favell Parish Hall

"This competition not only helps to increase planted areas and biodiversity in the town, but it is also a great way to bring people together and do something positive that will make a lasting difference.

"The town council is keen to support green initiatives delivered by local resident groups, so if you are interested in taking part this year, get in touch with us and we can discuss your idea.”

Groups can apply to the town council for a grant of £200 to help with start-up costs, including buying plants and gardening materials such as tools, pots and peat-free compost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any planting funded with a grant must be sustainable, for example, by using perennial, pollinator friendly plants which will grow back year after year and the application must be supported by the town councillor who represents the ward in which planting is proposed to take place.

The winners of last year's competition were the Northampton Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation, who created flower and herb beds, along with planters made using recycled materials at Weston Favell Parish Hall and the Friends of Eastfield Park, who developed a jubilee meadow in the park, featuring pathways and wild flowers.

Vic Smith, Chair of the Friends of Eastfield Park, said: “Participating in ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ has been a great experience and although it’s often called a competition, it is not competitive, because everybody who takes part wins!

“It’s not just about garden areas- we also look after spinneys, grassland, meadows and pathways in Eastfield Park- and all this work is included in our assessment, along with what we do to help wildlife and foster community involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have participated most years since 2012 and have benefitted from helpful advice, encouragement and feedback from RHS Assessors, with other mentors offering useful guidance.”

Groups registering to take part in ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ will receive an annual visit from an RHS assessor, support from experienced mentors and membership to a nationwide community gardening network.

The closing date for entries to the 2024 scheme is 30th May, with judging taking place in August. Anyone wishing to take part should contact the town council by emailing [email protected]