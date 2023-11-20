Community causes in Northamptonshire receive funding support thanks to Co-op Members

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community groups in Northampton are celebrating after receiving funding support from Co-op’s Local Community Fund, which will help them make a difference locally.

Co-op Members have raised the funds to support the local projects they care about by simply swiping or scanning their membership card when buying own-brand products and services, with members earning rewards for themselves and for their community too - Co-op’s Local Community Fund has supported over 36,000 local community projects across the UK since it launched in 2016.

A total of almost £30,000 is being shared in Northampton and surrounding areas by 14 groups, including Northampton Hope Centre who have received £1383; 1st Irchester Scout Group receiving £1030 and, Community Spaces Northampton who benefited with £3162.

The funding boost comes at a much-needed time, with research* from over 3,000 UK local community causes showing that more than eight-in-10 (84%) of local groups have seen a jump in demand for their services through the cost-of-living crisis.

This Christmas, Co-op Members and customers will also have the opportunity to give the gift of community spirit and, provide further vital support to community causes.

Members can donate their Member rewards balance via the Co-op app, and from next week, Members and customers alike can also donate in the 2400 Co-op stores across the country.

Co-op has pledged to match* the donations to share the spirit of Christmas with more communities across the UK this year.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op, said: “We’re really proud of our Local Community Fund and the impact it’s had supporting thousands of local causes across the UK. These groups deliver incredible grassroot projects, enabling them to provide important services, support and activities for their diverse communities.”

Co-op’s Local Community Fund supports local causes and community projects that have an impact and made a difference locally, while aligning with Co-op’s values, which include a focus on:

Bringing people together to access food: Such as community fridges, allotments, and cookery classes

Helping to improve mental wellbeing: Including sporting activities and, clubs and societies that build social connections

Creation of opportunities for young people to be heard and make a difference: For example, youth groups and forums that work to build confidence, life, and employability skills

Enabling communities to save and restore nature or tackle climate change: Including community gardens, tree planting, energy schemes, re-wilding, and sustainable transport

Earlier this year, Co-op announced it was aiming to attract one million active new Members over the next five years. The Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives. Its Members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation, enjoying a wide number of benefits including member-only pricing across everyday essentials and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership app

