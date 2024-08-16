Commissioner marks milestone first 100 days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone has reached a milestone 100 days in office this week (Friday 16 August).

Since she was elected in May, Danielle has hit the ground running, tackling significant challenges while staying on track to deliver on the commitments she has made.

Engaging with communities was an immediate priority for Danielle, who has spent time in rural and urban neighbourhoods across Northamptonshire to understand their specific concerns and inform her plans for action. Work so far includes:

A programme of visits to the county’s main towns for Danielle and senior police officers to hear about the issues that are affecting business and visitors. This will underpin the drive to crack down on retail crime and deal with violence and anti-social behaviour that has an impact on individuals and communities across the county.

Danielle has held workshops with specialists from the public and voluntary sectors to create plans for action on three key areas – violence against women, services to support young people and the performance of the criminal justice system in Northamptonshire.

This week (Wednesday 14 August) also marked the launch of a new problem-solving scheme in crime hotspot areas, where partner organisations will work with residents to put prevention measures in place in areas that are vulnerable to crime.

PFCC Danielle Stone

These conversations with people from groups and communities across Northamptonshire will provide the basis for Danielle’s Public Safety Plan, which will set out how the priorities that people say matter the most will be tackled.

Feedback from a major piece of public research into public confidence, carried out earlier this year across the county, will also underpin the Plan.

Danielle said: “I will put the needs of communities at the heart of everything I do. Understanding the priorities of a diverse range of people in the towns and countryside right across Northamptonshire has been key during my first 100 days.

“People have told me they want to feel safe in their communities. No agency can do this alone, we need to work together to make Northamptonshire a safer place to live. That’s why it has been important to establish strong relationships with the Chief Constable and Chief Fire Officer and with our key partners in the public, private and voluntary sectors.”

PFCC Danielle Stone at a meeting of local partners

There have also been challenges to face, particularly the misconduct hearing and dismissal of former Chief Constable Nick Adderley. But Danielle said that as a result, lessons have been learned and higher standards set for the future.

Danielle said that rebuilding trust and confidence in policing and providing visible and accessible police and fire services - at the heart of the communities they serve - is a top priority. This work is underway, with the commissioning of a transformation team to deliver better response times for the highest priority calls in the fire service and plans to further strengthen neighbourhood policing.

Danielle said: “I have done the groundwork, but this is just the start. I’m really excited about getting on with the job and delivering for the public over the next four years. I want my time as Commissioner to be defined by the focus on people’s fundamental concerns. My Public Safety Plan will set out what we will collectively focus on in the next four years.

“These are just some of actions I’ve put in place in my first 100 days and I’m looking forward to delivering stronger and more visible services and earning the trust of the public over the months to come.”