This week’s employment statistics highlight the great work being done by Work Coaches across Northampton. A particular success is the 50 Plus age group, where more than 250 people in East Midlands have returned to work, 130 of those being from Northamptonshire.

Northampton Jobcentres are hosting a full range of activity, including a jobs fair on the 16 August, with a focus on the employers with live vacancies in Transport & Logistic. Stagecoach who will be there to talk about their comprehensive training programme.There are also 400 vacancies at the Morrison’s warehouse in Threston who have moved new production lines (berries and grapes) to the site. Jobcentres have a warp around service as customers with health issuescan be access specialist support through a Disability Employment Adviser.

Talking about the jobcentre approach, Julie Pritchard Partnership Manager for Leicestershire and Northamptonshire said:

“Unlocking the skills and abilities of jobseekers, improves their employment prospects, and helps achieve the Government’s priority to grow the economy. Key to this is the individual specialist support from our team of work coaches, who ensures that everyone gets the help they need, whether they are leaving education, are 50 Plus, or have a health condition. This crucial support enables jobseekers to develop their full potential.

“Identifying barriers to starting and progressing in world of work is a key aspect of the work coach role, so that people can make the most of the help available. Importantly job seeking parents on Universal Credit, can now get extra financial help through increased childcare payments.

“Locally we are working hard with to support employers fill their vacancies, and supporting jobseekers find work.

Northamptonshire Jobcentre work coaches supporting customers with health issues:

A customer with mental health issues has started counselling and has already noticed an improvement in their mental health and wellbeing, they feel like they are ready to focus on employment.

A customer with health issues, who had been out of work for several years, and was very disillusioned, was referred to a Disability Employment Adviser who helped them to apply for a vacancy to work with a local shoe company, they were successful and are over the moon to be in their dream job.

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP said:

“Our jobs market continues to show its strength with employment at near record levels and inactivity down by over 300,000 since the pandemic peak. Combined with falling inflation and our package of reforms to remove barriers to work, we are on the right path to drive down household costs and grow our economy.”

Regional Key Message for East Midlands

The number of people employed is at 2.376 million – up 31,000 on the quarter and up 19,000 on the year.

The employment rate (aged 16-64) is at 76.4% - up 0.8%pts on the quarter and up 0.2%pts on the year.

The number of people unemployed is at 91,000 – up 1,000 on the quarter and up 33,000 on the year.

The unemployment rate is at 3.7%, flat (0.0%pts) on the quarter and up 1.3%pts on the year.