Collision on the M1 in Northamptonshire closes one lane and causes severe delays
Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:12 pm
There are severe delays on the M1 following a collision this afternoon (November 1).
One lane on the M1 Northbound has been closed due to a collision that took place at junction 15 (A45 Northampton).
Highways England reports that there are currently 30 minutes of delays in traffic between junctions 14 and 15 and the incident is expected to clear after 6pm this evening.
The nature of the collision and the number of vehicles involved is not yet known.
Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.