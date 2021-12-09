Collision between cyclist and vehicle on busy Northampton road causing delays

There has been a collision on Crow Lane. (File picture).

A collision between a cyclist and a vehicle is causing delays on a busy Northampton road.

Emergency services were called to Crow Lane in Billing at around 2.20pm today (December 9).

A police spokeswoman confirmed there was a collision between a male cyclist and a vehicle and that East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance at the scene.

The spokeswoman said the severity of the man's injuries are not yet known.