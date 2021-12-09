Collision between cyclist and vehicle on busy Northampton road causing delays
The severity of the male cyclist's injuries are not yet known
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 5:58 pm
A collision between a cyclist and a vehicle is causing delays on a busy Northampton road.
Emergency services were called to Crow Lane in Billing at around 2.20pm today (December 9).
A police spokeswoman confirmed there was a collision between a male cyclist and a vehicle and that East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance at the scene.
The spokeswoman said the severity of the man's injuries are not yet known.
Traffic in the surrounding area is busy onto The Causeway and onto the A45 exit slip road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.