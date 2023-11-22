College students to develop fundraising ideas for Northampton charity
The students will work on ways to raise money for Northampton Hope Centre, following a series of talks staged at the college’s Booth Lane campus this week.
Tanya Haji-Miller, community and events fundraiser at Northampton Hope Centre, delivered a number of presentations to hundreds of maths and English students outlining the history of the charity and detailing how it helps some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Having been inspired by the talks, students will now work on potential fund-raising campaigns in the run-up to Christmas, while furthering their understanding of the everyday challenges faced by people living on the streets by completing a series of challenges related to the costs of homelessness.
English development and quality manager at Northampton College, Angie Lenton, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to put their learning into practice and develop potential revenue streams for a truly inspiring local charity.
“We are grateful to everyone at Hope for giving up their time to talk to our students this week and give them a better understanding of the incredible work the charity does to turn people’s lives around.”
Hope was founded in 1974 as a soup kitchen feeding the homeless but has evolved to offer a range of services, ranging from haircuts and dentistry to mental health support and access to employment.
Mrs Haji-Miller added: “It costs £650,000 a year to keep Hope running but we get no Government funding and we have no marketing budget so coming out to speak to people like this is the perfect way of getting our message out there. Word of mouth is so important to us. We’re looking forward to seeing what the students come up with.”