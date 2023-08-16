Coach driver with ‘Forrest Gump syndrome’ to run three half-marathons in three months

Peter Vickers will be running the Amazing Northampton Run on 17 September, Run Leicester Half Marathon on 1 October and Milton Keynes Winter Half Marathon on 10 December, clocking up an impressive 63 running miles in just 12 weeks.

The 61-year-old, who now drives National Express coaches but was a bus driver for 38 years before that, is raising funds for the charity Brain Tumour Research after being inspired by the recent brain tumour diagnosis of his friend, Angela Whicker.

He said: “I met Angela when she worked for Milton Keynes National Express and we always used to have a laugh and a joke. Her partner, Freddie, is a former colleague of mine who drove coaches. They live in Milton Keynes, so I’m hoping they’ll be there to watch me cross the finish line in December.

Peter Vickers in his Brain Tumour Research running vest

“Angela was diagnosed last year but, by the time I found out, it was too late to sign up for any events, so I made the decision to do four half-marathons for her this year, although one’s since been cancelled. I’m quite looking forward to them, especially Milton Keynes because my body loves it when it’s cold, I’m definitely a winter runner.”

Angela, a mum-of-two from Bletchley, was diagnosed with a grade 3 astrocytoma in November 2022 after experiencing pins and needles, and numbness, down her left-hand side.

She has had a debulking surgery and radiotherapy, and is currently undergoing 12 months of oral chemotherapy.

The 45-year-old said: “It’s the terminology that got me, first it was a mass, then a tumour and then it was the ‘cancer’ word. It all came completely out of the blue.

Brain tumour patient Angela Whicker, who inspired Peter's runs

“When you start looking into brain tumours and discover how little funding goes into researching them compared to other types of cancer, it’s shocking and infuriating.”

She added: “When Peter asked if he could do these runs for me, it made me cry. He’s a lovely man and I was grateful he had thought of me and was taking the opportunity to raise money for Brain Tumour Research, a charity I also support. I have said I’ll be there to cheer him on at the end.”

Peter, who has a blended family of five children and 20 grandchildren with his wife Teresa, only took up running six years ago.

He said: “I love doing different things for my birthdays and when I worked for the university buses in Northampton, I came upon George’s Avenue one morning and saw all these people running and wondered what it was. I asked someone and they said ‘parkrun’.

“In my wisdom, I looked it up and thought ‘great, I’ll give that a go for my 55th birthday’. I really only wanted to do one because I’d never done it before, but last Saturday I did my 150th. I got bit by the bug and seemed to take up running, and just kept going.

“I’ve done a few 5ks and probably 20 10ks, 30 half-marathons, three marathons and I did my first ultra-marathon, which is 35 miles, this year. I don’t seem to be able to stop, you could say I’ve got ‘Forrest Gump syndrome’.”

He added: “I just enjoy running and meeting different people. It’s the only sport I’ve found where everybody encourages everyone else to keep going. There’s no ‘I’m better than you, get out the way’, it’s ‘you can do this’, that’s what makes it so enjoyable.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “With one in three people knowing someone affected by a brain tumour, Angela’s story is, sadly, not unique. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002.

“We’re determined to change this but it’s only by working together we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, find a cure. We wish Angela well with her ongoing treatment and Peter the best of luck with his three upcoming half-marathons. We’re really grateful for their support.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.