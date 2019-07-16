Closure of A45 in Northampton to remain in place following serious crash

Work is underway to resurface the A45 in Northampton after a van collided with a broken down lorry earlier today (Tuesday).

The eastbound stretch of the A45 remains closed between Great Billing and Earls Barton following the earlier accident.

One man has been airlifted to hospital following the crash at around 11.40am.

Severe delays built as a result of the closure with miles of tailbacks which left vehicles stranded.

By around 3pm, Northamptonshire Police had successfully turned around all the vehicles which were stuck within the closure.

PC 1604 Scott tweeted: "The road will remain closed for sometime however due to needing to he resurfaced."

The air ambulance at the scene of the crash

Drivers are reporting that all surrounding routes are extremey busy.

