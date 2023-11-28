Clean Air Campaigners to descend on West Northants Council over “dangerously high” pollution
Recent reports show the air quality in Northampton to be more than twice that of the World Health Organisation (WHO) limits. Local campaigners are attributing this to “twenty years of inaction” from West Northamptonshire Council who have failed to meet their obligations to reduce air pollution during that time. The UK Government state in their clean air strategy that “Air quality is the largest environmental health risk in the UK. It shortens lives and contributes to chronic illness”.
Healthcare experts say that poor air quality is an attributing factor into many health conditions including lung cancers, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and premature birth in infants. Asthma Lung UK state that “It is harmful for everyone, but some groups are being hit hardest – pregnant women, children, older people, those living with lung conditions and those on the lowest incomes.” and have labelled air pollution as an “invisible threat”.
The 1000 Voices clean air campaign group which held a large peaceful protest outside the Northampton Guildhall in September has vowed to return “even bigger” during the next Full Council meeting this Thursday on November 30th following reports from the Public Health England that two people die per week due to Northampton’s air quality.
A spokesperson for 1000 Voices said “People in this town are sick of having their concerns ignored. The council were made aware of Northampton’s toxic air almost two decades ago and have done nothing to address it. The first Air Quality Management Area was announced here in 2003. How much longer do we need to wait for West Northants Council to take action? How many more lives need to be lost to something so easily preventable? We’re asking people to stand with us on November 30th at the Guildhall from 4pm to show that their voice does matter and they should be heard.”
The group invite local residents to sign up to get involved with the campaign and state that the protest will be family-friendly and open to all.