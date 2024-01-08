Clean air campaigners hold “Commiseration Party” 21 years after air quality notice given to council

1000 Voices Clean Air Campaigners held a “Commiseration Party” on Saturday to mark the 21st anniversary of local councils receiving a legal notice to tackle air pollution in Northampton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first Air Quality Management Area was declared in Northampton on January 6th, 2003. Despite there being a legal obligation to take measures, campaigners say that Northants councils have “done nothing in 21years to clean up Northampton’s toxic air and, during that time, 2,142 people will have died just from breathing Northampton’s air, according to Public Health England”

Campaigners descended on the council offices at Angel Square to mark the occasion, bringing with them a giant cutout cake with the words “21 Years of Toxic Air” written on it. 1000 Voices state that “This certainly isn’t a moment for celebration for those who are suffering as a result of breathing toxins, so we wanted to commiserate councillors on 21 years of getting away with ignoring their duty to protect lives. A person born 21 years ago will have inhaled the equivalent toxins to smoking around 4,000 cigarettes just by breathing the air in Northampton throughout their lifetime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This occasion comes after campaigning saw West Northamptonshire Council bow to pressure in November and announce intention to hold a Clean Air Summit. 1000 Voices described the announcement as “lamentable and inadequate”, calling instead for ‘immediate action’.

Campaigners “celebrated” with music, party hats and a giant “21 Years of Toxic Air” cake.

“This announcement shows that they are making a conscious decision to take ‘no action’ while lives are being lost in our town. Yet again, they are deliberately kicking the can down the road.” a statement from the group said.

Healthcare experts say that poor air quality is an attributing factor into many health conditions including lung cancers, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and premature birth in infants. Asthma Lung UK state that “It is harmful for everyone, but some groups are being hit hardest – pregnant women, children, older people, those living with lung conditions and those on the lowest incomes.” and have labelled air pollution as an “invisible threat”.

1000 Voices say that their campaign is growing rapidly, with their website showing many hundreds of supporters joining in the few short months it has been running. Two large peaceful gatherings were held in the last quarter of 2023 and continued signups make it evident that momentum is not slowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group ask local residents to add their name to the campaign and to join them at peaceful gatherings and community building events by signing up on their website at www.umbrellafair.org/1000voices