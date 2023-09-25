News you can trust since 1931
Chron reader reveals pictures of tornado spotted over Northampton

I first noticed we were going to have some bad weather on our dog walk, the dark swirling clouds were moving in quite fast, but didn't look like it was going to hit us head on, so we carried on with the walk without too much concern.
By James WhitakerContributor
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:08 BST

Shortly after we noticed some flashes of lightning, followed by the distant rumbles of thunder a few seconds later, letting us know the storm was still at least 4 miles away, I pulled out my phone to get some pictures of the amazing cloud formation coming over us, know as scuds.I also managed to get a picture of a shelf cloud as it was starting to form.

Once we were home, I went straight to the backdoor to watch the storm pass by, our house is south facing with nothing but fields behind it, so its always a good view.It was then I noticed a thin rope of cloud heading towards the ground, so again I pulled out my camera and got as many pictures and videos as I could in the rapidly dying light.My camera phone was struggling with the darkening sky, but I did manage to get a clear picture of what looked like the solid base of a pretty large Tornado on the ground somewhere in the direction of Milton Keynes, I estimate the Tornado was about 4 miles away at the time, which would place it somewhere just past the village of Horton.

What a fantastic sight though!

Tornado over Northants

Tornado over Northants Photo: Submitted

Shelf Cloud

Shelf Cloud Photo: Submitted

Tornado Closeup

Tornado Closeup Photo: Submitted

Tornado Dissipation

Tornado Dissipation Photo: Submitted

