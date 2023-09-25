Shortly after we noticed some flashes of lightning, followed by the distant rumbles of thunder a few seconds later, letting us know the storm was still at least 4 miles away, I pulled out my phone to get some pictures of the amazing cloud formation coming over us, know as scuds.I also managed to get a picture of a shelf cloud as it was starting to form.

Once we were home, I went straight to the backdoor to watch the storm pass by, our house is south facing with nothing but fields behind it, so its always a good view.It was then I noticed a thin rope of cloud heading towards the ground, so again I pulled out my camera and got as many pictures and videos as I could in the rapidly dying light.My camera phone was struggling with the darkening sky, but I did manage to get a clear picture of what looked like the solid base of a pretty large Tornado on the ground somewhere in the direction of Milton Keynes, I estimate the Tornado was about 4 miles away at the time, which would place it somewhere just past the village of Horton.