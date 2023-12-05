Choir mourns death of long-serving member

It was with great sadness that Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC) received the news that its Vice President and elder statesman, Mike Davis, had died on 27 November 2023, aged 89.

In 1953, aged 19, Mike joined the Northampton Men’s Own Choir - which was later renamed Northampton Male Voice Choir.

Having gone on to serve on the choir’s Executive Committee for a grand total of 55 years, of which 32 years were spent as NMVC Secretary, Mike finally retired from his post in 2019.

Mike Davis receiving his certificate and award in 2019 for 66 years outstanding service to NMVC

One of Mike’s lasting achievements was his personal involvement when, in 1980, the former Northampton Borough Council granted NMVC the privilege of incorporating the Northampton coat of arms into its uniform badge. A badge which continues to be worn proudly by NMVC choristers.

In recognition of his immense contribution to the choir over an amazing 66 years, Mike was awarded an Honorary Life Membership of NMVC in 2019 and presented with a signed photo of the choir by former Choir Chairman, John Waller.

In accepting the award, Mike, had said “I’m thrilled and honoured that my involvement with the choir has been acknowledged in this way. It’s always been my wish for Northampton to be the home of a great male voice choir. Being a member of this wonderful choir has become a huge part of my life and I will strive to remain a member for as long as I can.”

NMVC Musical Director, Stephen Bell said “Mike Davis was solely responsible for asking me to become MD for the choir and his constant encouragement and support was invaluable to me. I would go as far as to say that, without Mike’s impetus, the choir’s recruitment campaigns and growth would simply not have happened.”

NMVC Chairman, Mark York, added “Mike was the beating heart of NMVC. He was a phenomenal driving force for 66 years and it’s fair to say that he was instrumental in the continued development of the choir. In my early days with NMVC Mike was both kind and supportive and became a friend and advisor when I later became Chairman. Mike was a true gentleman and a wonderful singer to the end. Our thoughts are, of course, with his wife, Mary, and their family”