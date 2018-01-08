Chilly Willy Ride does it again - raising nearly £3,000 for Northamptonshire's air ambulance

An amazing £2,783.87 was raised for Warwickshire Northamptonshire Air Ambulance by Bikers and Scooters at the 5th Annual Chilly Willy Ride out 2018.

More than 280 bikers and scooters left All Seasons Cafe, Billing Garden Centre on Sunday January 7, raising money for the air ambulance.

A spokesman for the charity said: "They headed out on a circular route which took them down to the outskirts of Bedford, through Olney then back up to Northamptonshire before a straight run back down the A45 returning to the cafe. It was an overwhelming sight to see so many bikers out raising money, year on year this event gets bigger and raises even more money for the charity.

"Huge thanks to Northampton Biker Community for organising the event and making it happen, in particular to Rich Moore and all the Marshalls en-route for looking after the riders and making sure they all had a safe ride and to Julie and Dave from All Seasons Cafe and all their staff," he said.

Heather Burton and Richard Durham, both volunteers for the charity, have supported and attended these events for the last five years and were overwhelmed by the fantastic amount raised and received on behalf of the charity.

Over the last five years the Chilly Willy Ride outs have raised an amazing amount of more than £6,300 for the local air ambulance.

The date is already in the diary for the next one. All bikers/scooters over 125cc are welcome to take part and all spectators are welcome to come along too. The event will be on Sunday January 6, 2019, leaving from All Seasons Cafe.