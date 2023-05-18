Children from Child First nursery Moulton bury time capsule to commemorate historic Royal events.

Time Capsule to commemorate historic Royal Events

Over the past 12 mths there have been many changes in regards to the British Royal Family and as such Child First Moulton have decided to commemorate these historic events by burying a time capsule for future generations to unearth. In the capsule we have placed information and items which reflect these events. From the Jubilee to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II to the Coronation of King Charles III.

Over the last 12mths as a nursery we have discussed and learnt new facts about the Royal Family and the history behind these events. We have held a Jubilee street party, Showed our repsects at the passing of Queen Elizabeth the II and most recently we invited our families in to enjoy a family picnic with us to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

The capsule was buried on Thursday 18th May 2023, A group of children helped dig the hole and plant the capsule, the location has been marked with an Elizabeth Rose.

Angela Green Nursery Manager says "We hope who ever may find the capsule in years to come will enjoy reading about this special time in history and the importance it held for us and the children."

1 . UGC-Image-59302 Digging the hole for the capsule Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . UGC-Image-59304 Time Capsule and Rose Bush Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . UGC-Image-59307 Planting of Rose Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . UGC-Image-59305 Planting of Capsule Photo: Submitted Photo Sales