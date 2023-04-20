Children are ‘ready, respectful and safe’ at Spratton Primary School, says Ofsted

Ofsted has written a glowing report of Spratton Church of England Primary School, officially rating the school as ‘Good’.

The school, which is part of Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET), was inspected earlier this year and the report – rating the school as ‘Good’ across all areas – has now been published.

Lead inspector Kirsty Norbury said: “The school’s Christian values are woven through the heart of school life. Pupils behave well and are ‘ready, respectful and safe’. They look after and support each other.”

Liz Crofts (Executive Headteacher), Rebecca Dunkley (Head of School) and children from Spratton Primary School celebrating their 'Good' Ofsted inspection result.

The teaching of reading was also noted as a strength of the school, with staff having expert knowledge and Ofsted commenting that children in Reception learn to read straight away and “pupils learn to become confident and fluent readers.”

Pupils told Ofsted inspectors that bullying is “very rare” and “they feel confident that adults will listen to any concerns that they have.” The report also stated: “Leaders make sure that staff are trained to keep pupils safe. Staff know pupils and their families well. Relationships are strong.”

The report also highlighted that staff are proud to work at the school and “feel part of a close-knit family.”

Rebecca Dunkley, who joined Spratton Primary as Head of School in just September last year, said: “We are so proud to now officially call our school ‘Good’. Spratton Primary is a wonderful village school and we have great plans for the future to continue to develop our school, our children and our place in the wider community.”

Liz Crofts, Executive Headteacher, said: “This is a fabulous reflection of the dedication and hard work that every member of staff at our wonderful school shows every single day. We are so grateful to them for what they do and we are so pleased that the report reflects how well the school is rooted in community and how safe and happy our children feel.”

Staff are continuing to focus on ways to further develop the school and its facilities with a new breakfast club launched this week and plans afoot for an after-school club in September 2023.

