Chief exec of Northamptonshire's Chambers of Commerce joins SEMLEP board

The chief executive of Northamptonshire's Chambers of Commerce has joined the board for an East Midlands entrepreneurship partnership.

Paul Griffiths, who is also the chief exec of Milton Keynes Chambers of Commerce, has been appointed to the board for the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP).

He said: “It is an honour to be appointed to the board of an organisation which is working tirelessly to tackle barriers to sustainable growth and promote job creation.

“Everything the Chamber does is designed to help businesses make the most of their potential so it makes sense for me to give my support to an organisation which is committed to making the South East Midlands one of the most successful economies in England by 2020.”

SEMLEP brings together the private sector, universities and further education providers, the not-for-profit sector and the public sector, to steer investment and deliver projects to grow "businesses, people and places".

Mr Griffiths will be representing Northamptonshire business communities' views to local, regional and national Government.

Paul is also a non-executive director of EMB-Group Ltd and its subsidiaries: East Midlands Business Limited and EMB Excellence Limited, and a member of the British Chambers of Commerce Accreditation Board.