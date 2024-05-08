Chef launches new BBQ pop-up restaurant in Northamptonshire with terrace dining

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pop-up restaurant has opened in Northamptonshire - specialising in smoked light bites and curated cocktails.

Wellingborough restaurant owner, James Peck, of Ember and Number 13 cocktail bar, has launched a new, “light BBQ menu” for his latest terrace dining venture.

The Nene Court location opened on May 3, just in time for the early May bank holiday weekend.

Number 13 cocktail bar now has an outside terrace restaurant. Image: @bybrookemedia

The terrace, which is an extension of Number 13 cocktail bar, has a dedicated chef and outdoor bespoke-made barrel smoker to cook a stunning selection of grilled meats.

With room for 48 customers, the dining spot has the ability to serve as many covers as its sister restaurant, Ember.

Gorgeous food and crisp white wine

James said: “We have launched the terrace dining space to give our customers the opportunity to enjoy exceptional food and drink in an outdoor setting.

“It was amazing to see so many of you over the long weekend enjoying our light BBQ menu.

“We’re so pleased to be able to provide outdoor dining on the terrace all summer long and offer gorgeous wood-fired food, curated cocktails and crisp white wine supplied by Tilley’s Wines.”

The grill menu includes a 10oz hanger steak, smoked belly of pork with apple and miso sauce, butterflied lemon and garlic chicken thighs and a beef burger with Swiss cheese and pickles - all served with garlic aioli, roast baby new potatoes and a mixed leaf salad.

Tasting sessions

Plans are now in the pipeline for James to personally host BBQ masterclasses at the terrace.

He added: “In true small business fashion, we are also going to line up lots of guest chefs and Tilley's Wines, of Wollaston, are going to be curating some delicious tasting sessions with us for you all to enjoy.”

The terrace will serve food from midday through to 9pm, from Wednesday to Saturday.

From 9pm, the terrace will remain open for outdoor drinking until 11.45pm.

Although walk-in customers are welcomed, it’s advised customers should book ahead before travelling.

The announcement comes just weeks after James took over The Four Pears pub in Little Houghton on April 24.