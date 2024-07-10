Charity single to raise awareness of Knife Crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Midlands Charity, CLICK Arts Foundation are releasing their second Charity Single at the end of August 2024 to raise awareness about Knife Crime.

CLICK Arts Foundation is a UK charity which gives grants of up to £2000 to grassroots projects that promote wellbeing, inclusivity and confidence through the performing and creative arts. As part of their own fundraising work, they model what they seek in applicants. Last year’s Charity Single “You Will be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen celebrated the work of volunteers. It involved 8 local Northamptonshire charities and community groups, as well as a virtual choir all sending in their singing tracks from around the world. The single raised over £800 which was then distributed between the charities involved.

This year, CLICK is collaborating with VERU, the Luton & Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit, to raise awareness of their #justdropit campaign to tackle knife crime. Earlier this year Bedford Today reported that of 186 people found guilty of knife crime from Sept 2022-2023, 139 were first-time offenders (Ministry of Justice figures), a rise from the year before.

The #Justdropit campaign highlights the impact of knife crime on families and communities and works to deter young people from carrying or using blades.

CLICK Arts Foundation singers recording at FitDog studio

Just Drop It seeks to shine a light on the ripple effect of knife crime through families and communities, aiming to deter young people from carrying or ever using a blade. VERU has very kindly allowed CLICK to use footage from two videos they have produced which share the stories from the families of AJ, and Ashish who both tragically lost their lives to knife crime.

Dr Audrey Tang, Chair of Trustees at CLICK Arts Foundation said “The song being released is David Essex’s “Falling Angels Riding” – particularly significant in terms of it’s lyrics which talk about the desire to prosper, but the lack of opportunity available – something we see so often with youth groups and arts groups being de-funded all the time.”

The preventative effect of the Arts is known with the Ministry of Justice stating that “Because they reach a wide audience, arts and performances are effective ways to prevent or reduce crime. By reaching new audiences with each performance or display, arts and performances increase awareness and refresh anticrime messages for those who may have heard but forgotten them.”; and research has shown that when involved within something that gives a sense of belonging, community and even brings the chance to learn new skills, the draw towards joining gangs can be reduced.

While the cover licence for the song has been purchased from Easy Song, BMG Music has very kindly given permission for a synch licence (ie a music video to go with the recording) to be released free of charge which means that the money raised can go direct to the charities involved.

United African Association Dancing Drums at FitDog studio

CLICK is working with the United African Association Dancing Drums who are providing the percussion, and the single is being recorded, mixed and mastered at FitDog Studios, Northamptonshire, (including any virtual tracks being sent by remote singers – to again promote inclusivity).

Trustee Patsy Wright said “We practice what we preach in our fundraising with CLICK, fielding arts projects that offer opportunity and connectivity to our community and the amount of talent that shines is incredible…not to mention having the opportunity to make new friends and have new experiences with the support of wonderful local arts-based businesses.”

Singer Lucy Fletcher said “It was my first time in a recording studio, so thank you FitDog for your very warm welcome and for making us all feel so at ease. You made the process very easy and much less scary than I imagined it would be.”; and virtual singer Karen Stewart added “Raising awareness of knife crime, especially within young people, is an important and serious message. However, community and belonging are important too…Thanks for always being so inclusive CLICK - because your efforts mean we can be part of this community and participate no matter who we are or where we live in the world.” Janice Essam, recording percussion with the United African Dancing Drums said “I’m proud to be involved because my own life has been touched by knife crime, and to be able to be part of something that helps give back and raise awareness is so important.”

Another aspect of CLICK’s fundraising work is to highlight the importance of the arts for wellbeing – singing together can bring about great boosts in happiness, and music is a wonderful form of self-expression. Janice adds “Drumming literally saved my life, being with people, and having a regular support group. When I do sessions now, I sometimes ask people to just “drum how you’re feeling” because sometimes you just don’t have the words”.

Falling Angels Riding will be released in August which coincides with the time that the Knife Angel comes to Luton.