Charity Single raises over £800 for seven local charities

In August, the charity released a cover of “You Will Be Found” (licensed by Easy Song and Kobalt Music) to celebrate the work of volunteers and fundraisers, with a video showcasing the benefits of volunteering for local charities and groups in the Northampton community. The song itself was performed by 3 community groups together – CLICK Arts Foundation, Together in Harmony (a virtual choir) and The United African Association Northampton Dancing Drums; and was mixed and mastered at FitDog Studios, Northamptonshire, who also hosted a recording day for the Drummers to record their track.

The Charities/Community Groups involved in the video (edited by Connor Mclean of Haymarg Productions) were: The Lewis Foundation, Power of the Mind Networks, The Hope Centre, Affinity Day Care CIC, NDAS, Level Water, The Performing Room, and of course the UAA Dancing Drums, and because they are a CIC, Affinity Day Care asked us to distribute their share between the 7 charities. Fern Overton, of Affinity Day Care told CLICK “I’m so glad your hard work paid off…thank you for including us”; Zoe Tatham of NDAS said “This is wonderful – please pass our thanks to all involved.”; and Lorraine Lewis of The Lewis Foundation added “You have done an incredible job with this, proud to be part of it.”

Jemma Gambrill, Trustee of CLICK Arts Foundation (also soloing on the release) said “We’re incredibly proud of this project, not just because we’ve been able to support and raise awareness of so many wonderful local causes, but also because so many people gave their time and energy and really produced something beautiful.” The song was even played on BBC Leicester, as well as NLive Radio, and has been downloaded and streamed all over the world.

Jemma Gambrill recording at Fitdog Studio

Janan Fifield of The Performing Room, one of the featured charities thanked CLICK saying “We are so proud to be part of this amazing network of talented and hard working group of people who genuinely care about each other, the community and wider society.”

CLICK Arts Foundation is a national charity for The advancement of the performing and visual arts for the public benefit in particular in Northampton, Milton Keynes, and the surrounding Midlands region by providing grant funding for grassroots arts organisations in that area to support inclusive public participation and to support national arts organisations and institutions – they are currently accepting application until October 31st 2023 for grants of up to £2000 to be used in projects running Jan-June 2024. For details and to apply: www.clickartsfoundation.org.uk