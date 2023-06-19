Charity begins at home for the team at luxury lifestyle store Bell of Northampton

Proving that charity really does begin at home, the team at Bell will be raising money for both the Cynthia Spencer Hospice and The Hope Centre as part of the store’s 125th anniversary celebrations.

Kitchen Showroom Manager Claire Hunt and Kimberley Davidson kicked the summer of fundraising off when they took part in the Color Obstacle Rush in Milton Keynes on May 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other members of the team will be taking part in events over the coming weeks including a Wolf Run in June, an abseil, Peak District Challenge and the Amazing Northampton Run on September 17. A cake raffle will also be held at the store’s café, Love Lunch @ Bell.

Kimberley Davidson from Bell of Northampton pictured taking part in the Color Obstacle Rush

Team captain, Richard Kingston said they were all looking forward to getting started.

He said: “Bell of Northampton has been at the heart for the community for the past 125 years and, as we mark our anniversary year it’s the perfect opportunity to give something back.

“The Hope Centre does amazing work supporting homeless people across Northamptonshire while Cynthia Spencer Hospice is very important to us as a team. Our former chairman, John Kirkham, who was much loved by everyone at Bell, spent time there and we are raising money for the hospice in his memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bell of Northampton is supporting us all with our fundraising and will donate an additional £125 when we raise £125. It’s great to have the whole team coming together in this way.”