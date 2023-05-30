‘Charitable Champion’ success for Northamptonshire charity at Pour Moi Awards

The co-founder of a Northamptonshire charity was crowned ‘Charitable Champion’ at the prestigious Poi Moi Uplifting Women Awards 2023.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of The Lewis Foundation, was nominated by a number of supporters for the prestigious awards programme, which is hosted by the leading womenswear retailer to recognise and celebrate amazing achievements by inspirational women across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine, whose charity provides thousands of free gift packs to adult cancer patients in 17 Midlands hospitals each month, was praised for driving positive social change and making a difference in Northamptonshire and beyond.

Lorraine Lewis winning ‘Charitable Champion’ at the prestigious Poi Moi Uplifting Women Awards 2023

Lorraine said: “Winning these awards gives us an incredible opportunity to raise awareness and support for our cause on a national level. For us it’s all about bringing a smile, comfort and happiness to people going through a tough period, so to be recognised in this way is just amazing.

“The Poi Moi Uplifting Women Awards are highly significant as they are run by a global retailer, and judged by well known experts, entrepreneurs and celebrities. This win is real boost and it was wonderful to celebrate with other extraordinary women from different industries and walks of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me and to all the supporters who continue to advocate for the work we do so that we can make a difference to the lives of those diagnosed with cancer.”