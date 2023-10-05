Century celebrations for true Northampton native

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On seeing the cake beautiful birthday girl Betty said: I’ve never had a cake like this before and I shall remember it forever.”

Betty is a true Northampton native having lived in the house she was born in until June this year. She spent all of her working life, with the exception of the war, at the Co-op office in the town. An avid traveller in her younger years, Betty is a true 'sun-lover' who has enjoyed many trips across Europe, America and Japan.

Sadly, Betty's vision is now impaired however this never holds her back from trying something new, she continues to throw herself into the many activities on offer at Collingtree Park care home where she now resides.

Betty's Cuts into Her Centenary in Style

On her birthday; Sunday 1st October Betty attended a super party with her family and close relations in Grendon, Northamptonshire where she was treated to her favourite lunch; roast beef and Yorkshire puds!

Betty said: “I’ve had a fabulous day, I can’t wait to do it all again next year.”