News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

Century celebrations for true Northampton native

Celebrations were in full swing at Collingtree Park care home at the weekend as one of its residents reached her centenary in style. Florence Davis, better known at ‘Betty’ was joined by staff and fellow residents to receive her extra special 100th birthday cake created by Chef Jennifer Briggs.
By Samantha FawcettContributor
Published 5th Oct 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On seeing the cake beautiful birthday girl Betty said: I’ve never had a cake like this before and I shall remember it forever.”

Betty is a true Northampton native having lived in the house she was born in until June this year. She spent all of her working life, with the exception of the war, at the Co-op office in the town. An avid traveller in her younger years, Betty is a true 'sun-lover' who has enjoyed many trips across Europe, America and Japan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sadly, Betty's vision is now impaired however this never holds her back from trying something new, she continues to throw herself into the many activities on offer at Collingtree Park care home where she now resides.

Betty's Cuts into Her Centenary in StyleBetty's Cuts into Her Centenary in Style
Betty's Cuts into Her Centenary in Style
Most Popular

On her birthday; Sunday 1st October Betty attended a super party with her family and close relations in Grendon, Northamptonshire where she was treated to her favourite lunch; roast beef and Yorkshire puds!

Betty said: “I’ve had a fabulous day, I can’t wait to do it all again next year.”

Nikki Allen, General Manager of Barchester Collingtree Park added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable women as she reaches this amazing milestone. Betty is such a popular resident who brightens our home on a daily basis. We wish her all the very best as she breaks into her next century.”

Related topics:NorthamptonNikki AllenCo-OpJapan