Celebration for National Mental Health Nurses Day today in Northampton

The Grosvenor Centre is inviting hopeful mental health nurses along to speak to professionals today at an event in the town centre.

In partnership with the University of Northampton, St Andrew’s Healthcare Northampton and Northamptonshire NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT), visitors to the centre will get the chance to engage with mental health nurses between 10am and 2pm today.

They can learn more about the work that they do, find out about potential future career paths as well as get a better understanding of the work the nurses do in helping support people.

Grosvenor Centre manager, James Roberts, said he was delighted to welcome them for the day. “The work mental health nurses deliver is extremely important and I’m thrilled that we’re able to give them a platform in which to engage and interact with our shoppers whilst talking about the role they play in supporting patients.

“As a community hub in Northampton, its key that we’re able to play a role in events such as this. I’m pleased that through working so closely with the University of Northampton, St Andrew’s Healthcare and NHFT we can provide the space they need.

"I’m sure that they will get a very positive reaction from our shoppers and I’m really looking forward to welcoming them to the centre.”

As well as the event in the centre, Northamptonshire NHS Foundation Trust is hosting an open day on Saturday, February 23, 10am-2pm at Berrywood Hospital for anyone interested in a career in mental health or learning disability nursing.