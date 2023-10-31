Celebrating Black History Month in Northampton style!

The end of Black History Month saw an impressive crowd (see photo below) gathered around the Blue Plaque to Peter the Saracen on the site of Northampton Castle. The Vice Lord Lieutenant, Morcea Walker joined the African Women's organisation Power of the Mind and Friends of Northampton Castle in celebrating the life of the Middle Eastern engineer who lived and worked in the Castle in the thirteenth century. Peter, a cross bowmaker, would have been a highly skilled recruit in King John's entourage. The Northampton Black History Association and made exhaustive efforts to research the lives of black people in Northamptonshire and were delighted to find him, one of the earliest named, known local residents. The research continues with the support of the Vice Lord Lieutenant who is a trustee of the association. Weekes Baptiste also a member, represents Peter in re-enactments, bringing the events of 1205 up to date.