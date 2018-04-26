Celebrate the Royal Wedding circus style in Northampton town centre

Acrobatics, piano shows and comedy will hit Northampton town centre's streets next month with the return of the Street Circus.

The free one-day circus comes to town on Saturday May 19 - to tie in with the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - and will see street entertainers and walkabout artists performing on Abington Street and the Market Square.

Tribute act Elton Wrong.

The silly celebration of Harry and Meghan's big day will feature tribute act Elton Wrong, magicians The Maniax and a life-size cut out of the Queen with the bride and groom.

Executive director of Northampton BID Rob Purdie, who is hosting the circus day, said: "Our Street Circus last year created masses of fun, excitement and energy and pulled hundreds of families into the town centre so we are very excited about doing it all again.

"It will be totally free just like last time and we have some of the most well-known outdoor acts lined up to take to our town centre streets. We want people to join us for this celebration event.”

The Street Circus main stage will once again feature a big yellow American school bus, a large deckchair, circus skills workshop and free face painting for children.

The event will tie in with the royal wedding.

The event also coincides with the start of Northampton Borough Council’s Love Your Local Market Fortnight which will include art and craft workshops on the Market Square.