CCTV: Two wanted over Wellingborough cashpoint thefts

Police have released CCTV images of two men they believe may have information about thefts at a Wellingborough supermarket.

The incidents happened on Wednesday, December 20, at about 11.15am when two people used the Tesco cashpoint in Whitworth Way separately.

Two men who were working together took note of the two victims’ pin numbers by standing behind them when they withdrew cash before distracting them in order to steal their bank cards.

The men or anyone who recognises them is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.