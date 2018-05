Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to over a Wellingborough burglary.

A house in Kilborn Close was broken into between 3.20pm on Saturday, May 5 and 8am on Friday, May 11.

Do you know these men?

The offenders searched the property before making off with a number of items including a bank card.

The card was the used to buy goods in two Wellingborough shops.

Witnesses or anyone who recognises the men pictured are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.