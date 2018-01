Police have released CCTV pictures of a man they believe may have information about the theft of fuel at the BP Garage in Northampton.

The driver of a silver Vauxhall Insignia, bearing false registration plates, dispensed fuel into the car before making off without paying.

The incident happened on Saturday, December 30, at about 6.30am in Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.