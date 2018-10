CCTV images have been released of a man wanted in connection with an alleged handbag theft in Northampton.

The man pictured allegedly smashed the window of a car and stole a handbag from inside.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 2, between 7.40am and 7.50am on Semilong Road, Northampton.

The man in the images or anyone who recognises him should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.