Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe may have information about the theft of a bike from Caroline Chisholm School in Northampton.

The bike was taken from the school bike racks sometime between 4.10pm and 4.20pm on February 13.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured and anyone who recognises him is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.