Cast of 242 Northampton dance school students to perform The Nutcracker at the Royal & Derngate

A cast of 242 pupils - aged between three years old and 19 - will perform the enchanted tale of the Nutcracker at Northampton's Royal & Derngate theatre this month.

The two-act ballet - to be performed by East Haddon School of Dance - has been adapted by the school principle to also feature tap, contemporary, street dance and singing.

Pictured: Performers, Sophie and Charlie.

In the famous tale, Clara is gifted a Nutcracker soldier, but when she goes to check her beloved new toy in the night, the magic starts to happen and it grows life-sized. After she helps him to defeat the Rat King, the Nutcracker turns into a prince and the two of them travel to the land of sweets together.

East Haddon School of Dance principle and former professional dancer, Natalie Carter said: “I am so proud of the whole cast, from our confident and excited three-year-old baby mice to the immensely talented older leads, for working extremely hard and with boundless enthusiasm in rehearsals since September.

"I think this is going to be a wonderful production to be enjoyed by anyone, not just those who know one of the performers.”

Also making a special guest appearance on the day at both the matinee and late afternoon performance is the Girls’ Choir of All Saints Church, Northampton.

Rachel Baker, 15, will play the Sugar Plum fairy. She said: “From being on stage at the Royal & Derngate Theatre to everybody’s stunning costumes, it’s such an exciting experience.

"It’s a lovely story and perfect for families to see in the winter-time. If I could make a special Christmas wish, I would love to see snow falling again on January 14th."

Tickets for both performances at 2pm and 5pm on Sunday, January 14, are priced at £12.50 for adults and £10 for children. Tickets are now on sale from The Royal and Derngate Box Office. To purchase a ticket, call: 01604 624 811, or go online.

For more information about East Haddon School of Dance, visit www.easthaddondance.co.uk.