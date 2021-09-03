Cars destroyed in three vehicle pile-up near A14 in Northamptonshire
A stretch of the major county route was closed during the emergency incident
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 11:47 am
Updated
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 11:48 am
A three-vehicle collision closed a road near Welford yesterday late afternoon (September 2).
The smash took place at 5.40pm when a red Isuzu D-Max, a grey Nissan Juke and a black Citroen C1 were involved in a collision in Northampton Road, Welford.
The road traffic collision on the A5199 between Welford and the A14 at junction one was closed off by police and officers advised the public to avoid the area as emergency services dealt with the incident.
Fortunately, no one involved in the collision was reported to be seriously injured and the road was reopened at 7.30pm.