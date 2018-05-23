Carnival returns to Northamptonshire parish with climbing walls, clowns and afterparty

Clowns, magicians and reptiles will join the parade as a Northampton parish's annual carnival returns for this summer.

The Earls Barton Carnival is set to return on June 16 with an afternoon of talent shows and children's activities.

The carnival will arrive at Earls Barton Recreation Ground for a fun day.

The procession starts at 1.15pm as the parade winds its way through the village and arrives at the village Recreation Ground, where the May Queen declares the carnival open at 2pm.

The central arena will be hosting a tug of war, acrobatics, dog racing and Civil War soldiers among other events.

There will also be stalls, clowns, magic, reptiles, a climbing wall and an inflatable slide.

The carnival afterparty will also feature a barbeque, disco and live music.

Real ale, cide and cocktails will also be sold at bars throughout the day.