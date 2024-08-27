Care home receives a 'five-star' rating after inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Elm Bank care home in Kettering passed a recent inspection from the Environmental Health Agency with an amazing 5 star rating and no advisories.

The Environmental Health Officer inspected the homes kitchen in July 2024 and awarded the home a 5 star with no advisories, which the home has consistently maintained over the last 13 years.

The report stated that there were, “No issues at the time of inspection, comprehensive HACCP provided by Barchester Homes. Excellent knowledge and systems in place which are well maintained.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharntelle, Head Chef at Elm Bank care home said: “I am so grateful to my whole team in helping achieve this fantastic result, it was a very proud moment for us all. We will continue to keep these high standards as we have done so for the last 13 years.”

Home Manager, Marvellous Bindura with Head Chef, Sharntelle, holding the EHO inspection report.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank care home said: “We are delighted that Elm Bank was rated ‘5 Stars’ with no advisories, following the Environmental Health Officers most recent inspection. We all work so hard to obtain good results in all we do here, we work as one big team, and this result is proof of the dedication and commitment from all in the kitchen. I am very proud of everyone in achieving this result and maintaining such high standards consistently throughout all these years, simply excellent.”