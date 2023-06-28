News you can trust since 1931
Care home manager surprised with award as employee recognition programme relaunches

The manager of a local care home was pleasantly surprised when she was presented with the first award as part of the re-launch of the company’s internal employee recognition programme.
By Rebecca BatterhamContributor
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read

Rhiannon Crofts, manager at Aria Care’s Brook House Care Home in Towcester, Northamptonshire, had an unexpected visit from CEO Caroline Roberts, who arrived at the home to present Rhiannon with the first Hearts of Gold award.

Rhiannon was praised for her dedication to Brook House to deliver an outstanding living experience for people.

In her speech, Caroline commented, “Rhiannon really cares for people like her own family and expects the same of her team. The values she embodies have given Brook House a beating heart and new life.”

Home Manager Rhiannon Crofts and CEO Caroline RobertsHome Manager Rhiannon Crofts and CEO Caroline Roberts
Rhiannon was lost for words but said, “to be recognised by Aria Care for this Heart of Gold award means so much to me and all here at the home, a recognition for the home that we are building together that really does care from the heart, what a privilege it is to be able to make a difference every day, this is not a job but a passion which makes me smile every day.

The Hearts of Gold Award programme is designed to recognise and reward Aria Care employees who go the extra mile for the people who live in the Aria Communities.

CEO Caroline Roberts emphasised the importance of recognising those who go above and beyond, “It is important that we recognise the achievements of the wonderful colleagues that we have working across all of the communities and this recognition programme does just that. Celebrating our teams' achievements every day, so we can continue to grow and challenge ourselves to be even better tomorrow.”

Related topics:TowcesterNorthamptonshire