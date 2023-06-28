Care home manager surprised with award as employee recognition programme relaunches

Rhiannon Crofts, manager at Aria Care’s Brook House Care Home in Towcester, Northamptonshire, had an unexpected visit from CEO Caroline Roberts, who arrived at the home to present Rhiannon with the first Hearts of Gold award.

Rhiannon was praised for her dedication to Brook House to deliver an outstanding living experience for people.

In her speech, Caroline commented, “Rhiannon really cares for people like her own family and expects the same of her team. The values she embodies have given Brook House a beating heart and new life.”

Home Manager Rhiannon Crofts and CEO Caroline Roberts

Rhiannon was lost for words but said, “to be recognised by Aria Care for this Heart of Gold award means so much to me and all here at the home, a recognition for the home that we are building together that really does care from the heart, what a privilege it is to be able to make a difference every day, this is not a job but a passion which makes me smile every day.

The Hearts of Gold Award programme is designed to recognise and reward Aria Care employees who go the extra mile for the people who live in the Aria Communities.