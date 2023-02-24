Car driver taken to hospital after collision with lorry on A5 in Northamptonshire
Police are appealing for witnesses
A driver has been taken to hospital following a collision with a lorry on the A5 in Northamptonshire.
The incident happened at the junction of Three Bridges Road and B4036 at Long Buckby Wharf at around 4.10pm on Wednesday (February 22), between a black Ford Fiesta and a yellow Volvo HGV. The driver of the Fiesta was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000113304.