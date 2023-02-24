News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Car driver taken to hospital after collision with lorry on A5 in Northamptonshire

Police are appealing for witnesses

By Carly Odell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 9:59am

A driver has been taken to hospital following a collision with a lorry on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened at the junction of Three Bridges Road and B4036 at Long Buckby Wharf at around 4.10pm on Wednesday (February 22), between a black Ford Fiesta and a yellow Volvo HGV. The driver of the Fiesta was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000113304.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.
Northamptonshire PoliceNorthamptonshireVolvoHGV