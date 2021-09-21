Car crash at major junction in Northampton town centre during rush hour

The crash scene outside Aldi in Northampton town centre

A collision involving two cars is causing delays in the town centre this morning (Tuesday).

The crash happened at around 8.20am at the crossroads where Upper Mounts, Lower Mounts, Lady's Lane and St Michael's Road meet - just outside Aldi.

Traffic is reported to be heavy around the junction.