Car crash at major junction in Northampton town centre during rush hour

By Alice Dyer
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 8:48 am
The crash scene outside Aldi in Northampton town centre

A collision involving two cars is causing delays in the town centre this morning (Tuesday).

The crash happened at around 8.20am at the crossroads where Upper Mounts, Lower Mounts, Lady's Lane and St Michael's Road meet - just outside Aldi.

Traffic is reported to be heavy around the junction.

Northamptonshire Police said there were no injuries. The vehicles are awaiting recovery and drivers are advised to find an alternative route.