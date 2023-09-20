News you can trust since 1931
CAMRA Northampton Ale Trail proves hit with customers and pubs

132 people visited 16 or more pubs over the summer period
By Richard BurghamContributor
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:05 BST- 2 min read
Northants CAMRA launched the Ale Trail at the Beer Festival on 2nd June and it has just finished at the end of August with over 200 extra customers visiting the pubs.There were 23 pubs on the Summer Ale Trail and all were chosen as they sold locally brewed real ale. Customers had to buy a half pint or pint of this ale to qualify for a sticker for their Ale Trail Card. By collecting 16 or more stickers they received two bottles of beer and an Anniversary Glass. If all 23 pubs were visited they would get the same prize but also be put in a draw for a case of beer.

132 people visited 16 or more pubs with 70 going into the draw. The case of beer was won by EJ and awarded to her at the Albion Brewery Bar.

The pubs said they had enjoyed the Ale Trail too:

Everyone visiting 16 or more pubs received this prize
Quotes from pubs:

Roman Way “The Ale Trail has been great, and yes it has brought people out to us so thanks so much for that.

Phipps - “Gone down brilliantly. Very well received by all I spoke to. They really enjoyed going to new pubs.

Princess Alexandra “We would 100% be interested in taking part again next year, all the customers that took and visited us had noting but good feedback about the trail, we've had a few new customers who have never been in before and have started coming back.”

Pomfret “We have had lots in collecting their stickers, I think it's been a roaring success.We would love to take part again next year!”

Lamplighter “We've loved having customers in doing the ale trail and also doing ourselves and visiting other places. We've had an influx of people this week too so I think people are getting the beers in before it runs its course. We'll definitely be interested in being involved again next year.”

Olde Cobbler “ We'd love to be involved next year... it's brought some customers in that we've never met before. Thanks for including us.”